NeoXam
NeoXam Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation at NeoXam ranges from SGD 53.9K to SGD 76.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NeoXam's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 61.3K - SGD 72.6K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 53.9KSGD 61.3KSGD 72.6KSGD 76.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NeoXam?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at NeoXam sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 76,574. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NeoXam for the Sales Engineer role is SGD 53,935.

