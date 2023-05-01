← Company Directory
NeoReach
Top Insights
    NeoReach empowers creators to turn their passion into a profession by providing creator management tools, data intelligence, and a proprietary network of over 5,000 active creators. Their mission is to bring the creator economy mainstream, estimated to be a $100B+ market composed of over 50 million independent content creators. NeoReach operates in three major areas of the creator economy: SaaS & Data Intelligence APIs, Brand Sponsorships, and a Creator Network. Their managed creators have successfully launched their own product lines, landed roles in TV/Film/Digital, sold NFTs, and more.

    http://neoreach.com
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
