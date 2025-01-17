← Company Directory
Neology
Neology Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Russia at Neology ranges from RUB 1.57M to RUB 2.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 1.68M - RUB 2.03M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.57MRUB 1.68MRUB 2.03MRUB 2.14M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Neology?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Neology in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,137,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neology for the Marketing role in Russia is RUB 1,566,248.

Other Resources