Neogrid Salaries

Neogrid's salary ranges from $10,643 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $44,980 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Neogrid. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $14.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$10.6K
Product Manager
$45K

Program Manager
$26.8K
Neogrid में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $44,980 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Neogrid में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $20,658 है।

