Neo4j Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United States at Neo4j ranges from $199K to $278K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neo4j's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$216K - $262K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$199K$216K$262K$278K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Neo4j?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Neo4j in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $278,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neo4j for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $199,200.

Other Resources

