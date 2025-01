Neo Performance Materials Inc. is a Canadian company that manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials. It operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The company's products are used in various applications such as automotive motors, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, auto catalysts, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, water treatment, consumer electronics, medical imaging, wireless technologies, LED lightings, flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications.