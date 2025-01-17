← Company Directory
Neebal Technologies
Neebal Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Neebal Technologies ranges from ₹155K to ₹216K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neebal Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹168K - ₹203K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹155K₹168K₹203K₹216K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Neebal Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Neebal Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹216,128. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neebal Technologies for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹154,643.

Other Resources