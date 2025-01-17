← Company Directory
Nectar
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Nectar Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Venezuela at Nectar ranges from VES 149K to VES 212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nectar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 169K - VES 192K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 149KVES 169KVES 192KVES 212K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nectar?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nectar in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 211,539. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nectar for the Software Engineer role in Venezuela is VES 148,794.

Other Resources