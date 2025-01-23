← Company Directory
NEC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

NEC Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Turkey at NEC ranges from TRY 2.53M to TRY 3.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NEC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 2.87M - TRY 3.33M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 2.53MTRY 2.87MTRY 3.33MTRY 3.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Sales Engineer submissions at NEC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve TRY 1.03M+ (sometimes TRY 10.28M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NEC?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at NEC in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 3,668,496. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NEC for the Sales Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 2,527,871.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NEC

Related Companies

  • LTI
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Globant
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources