NEC
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

NEC Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Denmark at NEC ranges from DKK 708K to DKK 986K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NEC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 758K - DKK 893K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 708KDKK 758KDKK 893KDKK 986K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NEC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at NEC in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 986,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NEC for the Product Designer role in Denmark is DKK 707,918.

