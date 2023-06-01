← Company Directory
Near Earth Autonomy
Near Earth Autonomy Salaries

Near Earth Autonomy's median salary is $99,500 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Near Earth Autonomy. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Near Earth Autonomy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Near Earth Autonomy is $99,500.

