NCS
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

NCS Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Singapore at NCS ranges from SGD 130K to SGD 185K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NCS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 149K - SGD 174K
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 130KSGD 149KSGD 174KSGD 185K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at NCS in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 185,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCS for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 129,698.

