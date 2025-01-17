← Company Directory
NCS
NCS Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at NCS totals SGD 73.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NCS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
NCS
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 73.7K
Level
P1
Base
SGD 64.8K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 8.9K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at NCS?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NCS in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 92,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCS for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 64,812.

Other Resources