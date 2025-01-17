← Company Directory
NCS
NCS Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at NCS ranges from SGD 34.9K to SGD 49.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NCS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 39.7K - SGD 47K
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 34.9KSGD 39.7KSGD 47KSGD 49.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NCS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at NCS in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 49,619. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCS for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 34,949.

