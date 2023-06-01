← Company Directory
NCJFCJ
    The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) was founded in 1937 to improve the effectiveness of the nation's juvenile courts. They provide training, technical assistance, and research to help courts, judges, and staff in their important work. The NCJFCJ raises awareness of child welfare and domestic violence issues and provides education, technical assistance, and publications to an estimated 30,000 professionals working in the juvenile and family courts. They also participate in advanced degree programs for judges and court professionals in conjunction with the University of Nevada, Reno and the National Judicial College.

    ncjfcj.org
    1937
    126
    $10M-$50M
