NCC Group
NCC Group Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at NCC Group totals $198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NCC Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
NCC Group
Principal Security Consultant
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$198K
Level
L7
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$28K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at NCC Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at NCC Group sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NCC Group for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $185,000.

