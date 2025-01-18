← Company Directory
NBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • New York City Area

NBC Data Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Data Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at NBC totals $115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
NBC
Data Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$115K
Level
IC1
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at NBC?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NBC, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at NBC in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NBC for the Data Engineer role in New York City Area is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NBC

Related Companies

  • Gracenote
  • Bungie
  • PlayStation
  • MGM Studios
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources