NBC
NBC Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at NBC ranges from $136K to $186K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$146K - $176K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$136K$146K$176K$186K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NBC, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at NBC sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NBC for the Corporate Development role is $136,000.

