← Company Directory
Navy Federal Credit Union
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Navy Federal Credit Union Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Navy Federal Credit Union totals $90K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Navy Federal Credit Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Navy Federal Credit Union
Information Technologist (IT)
hidden
Total per year
$90K
Level
hidden
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Navy Federal Credit Union?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Navy Federal Credit Union sits at a yearly total compensation of $208,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Navy Federal Credit Union for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $116,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Navy Federal Credit Union

Related Companies

  • BECU
  • Patelco Credit Union
  • TIAA
  • FINRA
  • First Tech Federal Credit Union
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources