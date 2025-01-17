← Company Directory
Navvis & Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Navvis & Company Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Germany at Navvis & Company ranges from €78.4K to €107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Navvis & Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€84K - €101K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€78.4K€84K€101K€107K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Navvis & Company?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Navvis & Company in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Navvis & Company for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €78,420.

