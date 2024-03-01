Bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds through reality capture technology that provides the digital foundation for the world you want to live in. We supply fast, reliable spatial data to service providers and enterprises seeking to capture photorealistic digital twins of the built environment. And our digital factory solutions enable greater organizational operability, productivity, agility, and profitability. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, NavVis serves global customers across the surveying, AEC, and manufacturing industries.