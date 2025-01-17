← Company Directory
Naver
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Naver Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Korea, South package at Naver totals ₩102.92M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naver's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Naver
Data Scientist
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per year
₩102.92M
Level
-
Base
₩92.27M
Stock (/yr)
₩10.65M
Bonus
₩0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Naver?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.59M+ (sometimes ₩425.87M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Naver in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩190,188,839. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naver for the Data Scientist role in Korea, South is ₩85,174,920.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Naver

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • League
  • Motorola
  • DCSL GuideSmiths
  • GFT Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources