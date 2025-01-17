← Company Directory
Navan
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Navan Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Germany at Navan ranges from €42.1K to €58.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Navan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€45.6K - €55.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€42.1K€45.6K€55.2K€58.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Chief of Staff submissions at Navan to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Navan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chief of Staff offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Navan in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €58,784. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Navan for the Chief of Staff role in Germany is €42,061.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Navan

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources