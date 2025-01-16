← Company Directory
Naval Nuclear Laboratory
Naval Nuclear Laboratory Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in United States at Naval Nuclear Laboratory ranges from $66.4K to $90.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naval Nuclear Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$71.9K - $85.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.4K$71.9K$85.3K$90.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Naval Nuclear Laboratory?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Naval Nuclear Laboratory in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naval Nuclear Laboratory for the Chemical Engineer role in United States is $66,360.

