← Company Directory
Nava
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Nava that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Nava is a public benefit corporation working to radically improve how government serves people. Formed as a team of designers and engineers in the effort to fix HealthCare.gov in 2013, Nava now works with Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs. With a strong research practice and a depth of experience scaling digital services, Nava helps more than sixty million people access critical government services. We’re thinkers and designers of civic technology. We work holistically across engineering, research, design, and operations to proactively envision the services of a better future. We build with empathy and inclusion, and as we come from many backgrounds and countries ourselves, we seek and value different perspectives. We’d love for you to come join us.

    http://www.navapbc.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    250
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Nava

    Related Companies

    • Genesys
    • Juniper Square
    • SAS Software
    • Ultimate Software
    • Esri
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources