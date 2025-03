Nauticus Robotics develops ocean robotic solutions and cloud software for the ocean industry. Their products include Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle, Argonaut for non-industrial and government applications, Olympic Arm for semi-autonomous tasking, ToolKITT software suite for operating various ocean robotic vehicles, and Hydronaut for supporting Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.