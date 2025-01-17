← Company Directory
NatWest
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

NatWest Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Poland at NatWest ranges from PLN 217K to PLN 304K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NatWest's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 236K - PLN 286K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 217KPLN 236KPLN 286KPLN 304K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NatWest?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at NatWest in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 303,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NatWest for the Data Analyst role in Poland is PLN 217,423.

