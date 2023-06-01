← Company Directory
Native American Connections (NAC)
    • About

    Native American Connections is a non-profit organization that provides culturally appropriate behavioral health, affordable housing, and community development services to Native American individuals and families. Founded in 1972, the organization has grown to own and operate 18 sites throughout Central Phoenix, serving over 5,000 people annually. Their vision is to be recognized as a premier Native American service and development organization by embracing cultural values, fostering strategic partnerships, and promoting wellness in Native communities.

    nativeconnections.org
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources