Native American Community Clinic
    Native American Community Clinic provides healthcare services to the urban Native American community of the Twin Cities. They offer medical, behavioral health, dental, and substance abuse programs, as well as resource navigation, care coordination, outreach, and community-based activities. NACC also provides spiritual care and access to traditional healing through their Elders in Residence. Their mission is to promote the health and wellness of Native American families by addressing root causes of health disparities.

    https://nacc-healthcare.org
    2003
    126
    $10M-$50M
