National
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

National Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in São Tomé and Príncipe at National ranges from STD 342.01M to STD 498.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

STD 392.68M - STD 447.57M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
STD 342.01MSTD 392.68MSTD 447.57MSTD 498.24M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at National?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at National in São Tomé and Príncipe sits at a yearly total compensation of STD 498,241,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National for the Human Resources role in São Tomé and Príncipe is STD 342,013,438.

Other Resources