National University of Singapore
National University of Singapore AI Researcher Salaries

The median AI Researcher compensation in Singapore package at National University of Singapore totals SGD 69.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National University of Singapore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
National University of Singapore
AI Researcher
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 69.6K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 69.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at National University of Singapore?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a AI Researcher at National University of Singapore in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 103,378. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National University of Singapore for the AI Researcher role in Singapore is SGD 69,600.

