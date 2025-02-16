← Company Directory
National University of Singapore
  • Salaries
  • Materials Engineer

  • All Materials Engineer Salaries

National University of Singapore Materials Engineer Salaries

The average Materials Engineer total compensation in Singapore at National University of Singapore ranges from SGD 45.1K to SGD 61.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National University of Singapore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 48.3K - SGD 58.3K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 45.1KSGD 48.3KSGD 58.3KSGD 61.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

What are the career levels at National University of Singapore?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Materials Engineer at National University of Singapore in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 61,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National University of Singapore for the Materials Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 45,071.

