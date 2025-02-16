← Company Directory
National University of Singapore
National University of Singapore Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at National University of Singapore totals SGD 79.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National University of Singapore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

National University of Singapore
AI Researcher
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 79.7K
Level
-
Base
SGD 79.7K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at National University of Singapore?

SGD 213K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at National University of Singapore in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 101,507. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National University of Singapore for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 81,543.

Other Resources