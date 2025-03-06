← Company Directory
National University of Singapore
National University of Singapore Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Singapore at National University of Singapore ranges from SGD 68.5K to SGD 95.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National University of Singapore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 73.4K - SGD 86.5K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 68.5KSGD 73.4KSGD 86.5KSGD 95.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 211K

What are the career levels at National University of Singapore?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at National University of Singapore in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 95,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National University of Singapore for the Administrative Assistant role in Singapore is SGD 68,543.

Other Resources