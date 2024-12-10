← Company Directory
National University of Singapore
Work Here? Claim Your Company

National University of Singapore Salaries

National University of Singapore's salary ranges from $50,567 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $60,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National University of Singapore. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $50.6K

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

Data Scientist
Median $60K
Project Manager
$52.4K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at National University of Singapore is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $60,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National University of Singapore is $52,422.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for National University of Singapore

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources