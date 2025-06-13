← Company Directory
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
National Renewable Energy Laboratory Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in United States at National Renewable Energy Laboratory ranges from $92.3K to $131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National Renewable Energy Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

$105K - $124K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$92.3K$105K$124K$131K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at National Renewable Energy Laboratory?

Research Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at National Renewable Energy Laboratory in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $131,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the Chemical Engineer role in United States is $92,340.

