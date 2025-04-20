← Company Directory
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • Meteorologist

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Salaries

The average Meteorologist total compensation in United States at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ranges from $100K to $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$107K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$100K$107K$127K$140K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Meteorologist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,739. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the Meteorologist role in United States is $100,325.

