National Highways Authority of India
National Highways Authority of India Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in India at National Highways Authority of India ranges from ₹457K to ₹666K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National Highways Authority of India's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

₹525K - ₹599K
₹457K₹525K₹599K₹666K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at National Highways Authority of India in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹666,272. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Highways Authority of India for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹457,356.

