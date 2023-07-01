← Company Directory
National Braille Press
Top Insights
    • About

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    Website
    1927
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

