National Bank of Canada
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

National Bank of Canada Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at National Bank of Canada totals CA$107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for National Bank of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
National Bank of Canada
Senior Software Developer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$107K
Level
P5
Base
CA$93.1K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$14K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at National Bank of Canada?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at National Bank of Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$149,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Bank of Canada for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$104,600.

