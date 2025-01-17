← Company Directory
Naspers
Naspers UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in India at Naspers ranges from ₹1.68M to ₹2.38M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naspers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.9M - ₹2.26M
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.68M₹1.9M₹2.26M₹2.38M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Naspers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Naspers in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,379,633. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naspers for the UX Researcher role in India is ₹1,676,090.

