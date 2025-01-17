← Company Directory
Naspers
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Naspers Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Naspers totals R$198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naspers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Naspers
Sr Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per year
R$198K
Level
IC3
Base
R$174K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$24K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Naspers?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Naspers in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$274,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naspers for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$195,574.

Other Resources