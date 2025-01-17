← Company Directory
Naspers
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Naspers Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Portugal package at Naspers totals €120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naspers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Naspers
Senior Product Manager
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€120K
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
€86.2K
Stock (/yr)
€19.2K
Bonus
€14.4K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Naspers?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Naspers in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €143,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naspers for the Product Manager role in Portugal is €119,086.

Other Resources