Naspers
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Naspers Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Poland at Naspers ranges from PLN 228K to PLN 324K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naspers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 258K - PLN 294K
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 228KPLN 258KPLN 294KPLN 324K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Naspers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Naspers in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 323,849. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naspers for the Human Resources role in Poland is PLN 227,792.

Other Resources