Naspers
Naspers Data Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naspers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 22.8K - PLN 26.6K
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 19.9KPLN 22.8KPLN 26.6KPLN 28.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Naspers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Naspers in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 28,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Naspers for the Data Analyst role in Pakistan is PLN 19,857.

