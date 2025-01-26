← Company Directory
Nasdaq
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Nasdaq Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Nasdaq totals ₹1.9M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nasdaq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.9M
₹1.8M
₹60.5K
₹33.9K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nasdaq, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Nasdaq in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,993,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nasdaq for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,866,240.

