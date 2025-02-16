All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at NASA JPL ranges from $95.5K per year for Hardware Engineer 1 to $136K per year for Hardware Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NASA JPL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer 1
$95.5K
$95.5K
$0
$0
Hardware Engineer 2
$123K
$123K
$0
$333
Hardware Engineer 3
$136K
$136K
$0
$100
Hardware Engineer 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
