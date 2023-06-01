Narrativ is a subscription technology platform that helps brands acquire new customers through trusted creators, not sponsored content or ads. It builds the commerce and payments infrastructure for the creator economy, introducing an alternative to the outdated e-commerce growth playbook. Creators are at the center of consumer trust today, and Narrativ's platform gives all brands and creators the tools to win in the $50 billion creator economy by building trust with consumers, not selling ads. It has been recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies.