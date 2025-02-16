← Company Directory
Nanyang Technological University
Nanyang Technological University Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Nanyang Technological University ranges from SGD 165K to SGD 235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nanyang Technological University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 187K - SGD 213K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 165KSGD 187KSGD 213KSGD 235K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

What are the career levels at Nanyang Technological University?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 235,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nanyang Technological University for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 165,461.

