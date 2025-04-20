← Company Directory
Nanyang Technological University
Nanyang Technological University Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at Nanyang Technological University ranges from SGD 30.6K to SGD 42.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nanyang Technological University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

SGD 33.2K - SGD 40.2K
Singapore
SGD 30.6KSGD 33.2KSGD 40.2KSGD 42.8K
SGD 210K

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 42,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nanyang Technological University for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 30,605.

